Thu, 08 June 2017 at 1:42 am

Jimmy Fallon Recalls the Time Prince Accidentally Broke a Guitar on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon is all smiles while attending The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.

The 42-year-old host was joined by Questlove as they told behind-the-scenes stories from over the years.

Jimmy recalled the time Prince stopped by to perform, but forgot his guitar, according to Variety.

So he borrowed one from The Roots guitarist Kirk Douglas and at the end of the performance he threw “the guitar up to the crowd but there’s no one to catch it…It broke in half,” Jimmy said.

But don’t worry, Prince did pay for it.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix / JustJared
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Prince, Questlove

