Joshua Jackson is Helping to Save the Oceans & Feed the World (Video)

Joshua Jackson is starring in a new public service announcement campaign in honor of World Oceans Day today (June 8).

The 38-year-old Affair actor has teamed up with Oceana, the largest international organization dedicated to ocean conservation, to help spread their important message.

Shot on location on San Juan Island in Washington State’s Salish Sea, the PSA promotes Oceana’s Save the Oceans, Feed the World campaign.

“The health of the oceans affects all of us,” Joshua shared. “It’s amazing how interconnected we all are. When fish populations decline, it really impacts people and marine animals everywhere. Orcas in the Pacific Northwest rely on salmon for food. Fishers around the world feed their families with what they catch or sell. Restoring our oceans helps feed hungry people while supporting vibrant ecosystems. I am excited to work with Oceana so we can save the oceans and help feed the world.”

Watch Joshua‘s PSA below!



Josh Jackson Wants to Save the Oceans to Feed the World

Check out Joshua‘s Q&A about his work and favorite ocean memories below. Click inside to read the Q&A…

Q: What drew you to ocean conservation?

A: “The oceans were an ever-present part of my childhood in Vancouver. Plus, the culture of the city is geared towards environmentalism and conservation; it just seemed natural to want to preserve the beauty we were surrounded with.”

Q: You joined Oceana in San Juan Island to watch the Southern Resident killer whales. What about the orcas particularly resonated with you?

A: “I remember seeing orcas in the waters of the Georgia Straight (the Canadian side of the San Juan Islands), and these specific orcas are likely part of some of my best childhood memories. As I learned more about the Southern Residents, I was struck by just how delicate and interconnected even seemingly vast ecosystems are. And how profound the unintended consequences of tinkering with any link in that chain can be.”

Q: What’s your favorite ocean memory?

A: “Since we’re on the topic of orcas – watching an orca breach about 50 yards off the bow of a boat I was working on just after the crack of dawn. It took my breath away to see the power and the grace that these animals have. The average person might only rarely glimpse the amazing world under the waves.”

Q: What is one thing you would encourage our readers to do to connect more deeply with the vibrant species and habitats of our world’s oceans?

A: “If you don’t have access to the water, there are so many amazing documentaries that can give you a glimpse into that world. Start there just to spark your imagination. If you do have access to the water, snorkeling is a good start. And if you’re willing to spend a little time and money, I highly recommend scuba diving. Even in shallow waters you will be transformed by the experience of entering into a different world that has existed right before your eyes.”