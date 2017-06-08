Karlie Kloss Rocks Lacy Black Dress to Garage Magazine Dinner

Karlie Kloss looked chic and sophisticated at an intimate dinner for Garage Magazine last night.

The 24-year-old model completed her look with a pop of red lipstick at the event hosted by Garage founder and Editorial Director Dasha Zhukova on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

At the dinner, Garage Magazine and VICE Media welcomed new Garage Editor-in-Chief Thessaly La Force.

Other guests included Aziz Ansari, Zoe Kazan, Vito Schnabel, writer Derek Blasberg, fashion designers Diane Von Furstenberg and Stella McCartney, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, artists Petra Collins and Jeff Koons, magazine editor Lauren Santo Domingo (pictured here with Karlie), and more.

Garage Magazine was also celebrating launch of its new digital home and a special edition print cover of the magazine’s 12th issue featuring Zoe, with an essay on the actress by her friend Lena Dunham.

The next day, Karlie headed to Austin, Texas, captioning the Instagram photo below, “When in Austin 🌮🌮.”

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

