Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:00 am

Kate Mara Teams Up With The Humane Society To Advocate For Animal Welfare

Kate Mara Teams Up With The Humane Society To Advocate For Animal Welfare

Kate Mara is using her platform to help stop animal abuse coverups!

The 34-year-old Megan Leavey star joined The Humane Society of the United States’ rally at USDA on (June 7) in Washington to help deliver a Care2 petition with over 155,000 signatures to the Agriculture Department calling on Secretary Sonny Perdue to make public the animal welfare records, which were taken down from the agency website in February.

Kate gave a speech alongside representatives Earl Blumenauer and Martha McSally.

“I’m just one of millions across the country who demand transparency and who demand decency from the USDA,” Kate expressed (via The Washington Post). “I won’t stand silent [until the USDA releases the documents].”
Credit: Paul Morigi; Photos: Getty
