Thu, 08 June 2017 at 1:20 pm

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry has opened up about the Taylor Swift feud once again.

The 32-year-old entertainer was asked about it for her new NME magazine cover story.

“No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth,” Katy said (via EW). “I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

Taylor wrote “Bad Blood” (which is rumored to be about their feud) with Katy‘s longtime collaborator, songwriter Max Martin.

“I can’t speak for [Max], but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Katy said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices… I’m not his mother.”

Tomorrow's NME magazine: we meet Katy Perry, the world's most famous woman

A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

