Katy Perry Sings 'Firework' with This 7-Year-Old Girl in Adorable Video - Watch Now!

Katy Perry sits down for an interview with Village Community School student Poppy, 7, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll watch today!

Poppy asked some great questions for the 32-year-old entertainer, including, “Do you ever have time to just hang out in your house and be yourself?”

“Oh, my gosh. All the time,” Katy responded. “Sometimes it’s crazier times than others. Like for instance, right now, before I’m supposed to put out my next record, I’m preparing to release all these songs that I’ve been working on for years now. So it’s very exciting, very busy. But I love staying at home. I love watching documentaries. I love—by the way—my sister—she lives right next door to me and she has two little girls. One’s 3 and one’s like 8 months but I basically go over there and just hang out and we eat food. I guess I can say this now, for the first time, I’m always myself. I’m never not myself. Just because I can wear all these crazy costumes and I’ve got all this makeup and blah blah blah, I’m still me.”

At the end of the interview, Katy and Poppy sang her song “Firework” together. Watch below!

FYI: The video was directed by W’s Lynn Hirschberg and produced by Conde Nast Entertainment.