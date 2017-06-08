Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:59 pm

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry‘s album Witness is officially here and you can stream all of the songs right now!

This is the 32-year-old singer’s fourth major studio album and it features such songs as “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Swish Swish.”

The full album features 15 songs and Katy started unveiling more of them at 11pm ET on Thursday night (June 8) leading up to the midnight release!

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Katy Perry’s new album Witness?

Click inside for the Apple Music stream…

