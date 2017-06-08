Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry‘s album Witness is officially here and you can stream all of the songs right now!

This is the 32-year-old singer’s fourth major studio album and it features such songs as “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Swish Swish.”

The full album features 15 songs and Katy started unveiling more of them at 11pm ET on Thursday night (June 8) leading up to the midnight release!

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

