Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Fake-Tried' to Get Pregnant with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the painful time during her relationship with Lamar Odom where they seemingly were doing fertility treatments in their attempt to have a child.

Turns out, the 32-year-old reality star was only “fake” trying to have a baby.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” Khloe says in a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar…I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

“I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem,” Khloe adds. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with.”

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 and their divorce was finalized towards the end of 2016.

Click inside to watch the video…