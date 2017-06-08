Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 1:45 pm

Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Fake-Tried' to Get Pregnant with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian Says She 'Fake-Tried' to Get Pregnant with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the painful time during her relationship with Lamar Odom where they seemingly were doing fertility treatments in their attempt to have a child.

Turns out, the 32-year-old reality star was only “fake” trying to have a baby.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” Khloe says in a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar…I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

“I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem,” Khloe adds. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with.”

Khloe and Lamar married in 2009 and their divorce was finalized towards the end of 2016.

Click inside to watch the video…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop