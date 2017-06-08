Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message to Kanye West is So Sweet

Kim Kardashian just posted a birthday message to her husband Kanye West on his 40th birthday, which is today!

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you,” Kim posted on her Instagram account. Kim also posted the same message on her Twitter account, with a photo of the pair.

Kris Jenner, Kim‘s mom, also posted a message to Kanye on his special day.

“Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love,” Kris wrote.