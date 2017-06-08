Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 12:31 pm

Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message to Kanye West is So Sweet

Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message to Kanye West is So Sweet

Kim Kardashian just posted a birthday message to her husband Kanye West on his 40th birthday, which is today!

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you,” Kim posted on her Instagram account. Kim also posted the same message on her Twitter account, with a photo of the pair.

Kris Jenner, Kim‘s mom, also posted a message to Kanye on his special day.

“Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love,” Kris wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian birthday kanye west 01
kim kardashian birthday kanye west 02
kim kardashian birthday kanye west 03
kim kardashian birthday kanye west 04
kim kardashian birthday kanye west 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop