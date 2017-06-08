Top Stories
Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler & January Jones Stand Up Against Gun Violence!

Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler & January Jones Stand Up Against Gun Violence!

Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler and January Jones have come together to stand up against gun violence!

The three ladies were also joined by Alisan Porter as they attended the Brady Center’s Bear Awards Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (June 7) in Los Angeles – the goal of which was to raise funds to continue to prevent gun violence and reduce the number of gun deaths by half in 2025.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

At the event, Brady Center president Dan Gross opened up about Kristen’s involvement

“She came to us because she has something she wants to do with this issue,” Dan told People. “She eagerly shared her idea and without hesitation and is showing up tonight. She is committed to actually doing something, not just lending her name.”

“I was infatuated with a few classic Americana images that were a little skewed and maybe not as beautiful or as comforting as they might seem on the surface,” Kristen explained. “One of them involved the shattering of the idea that it’s cool to play with toy guns and little kids grow up thinking that’s going to protect and empower them. We kind of take that idea and go, ‘Actually this is something else that could happen,’ and that needs to be considered by people who might not think about that kind of thing.”

FYI: Kristen is wearing a PREEN skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
