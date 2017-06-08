Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 9:10 pm

Kylie Jenner Grabs Smoothies with Friends in L.A.

Kylie Jenner Grabs Smoothies with Friends in L.A.

Kylie Jenner has her hands full as she leaves a smoothie shop on Thursday afternoon (June 8) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old TV personality went comfy in sweats as she and a few friends stepped out for smoothies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie recently returned home from her trip to Miami where she was supporting her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott while he filmed a music video.

Kylie recently has been teasing her new camouflage collection that is officially out and being sold on her website now!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

