Kylie Jenner Grabs Smoothies with Friends in L.A.

Kylie Jenner has her hands full as she leaves a smoothie shop on Thursday afternoon (June 8) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old TV personality went comfy in sweats as she and a few friends stepped out for smoothies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner



Kylie recently returned home from her trip to Miami where she was supporting her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott while he filmed a music video.

Kylie recently has been teasing her new camouflage collection that is officially out and being sold on her website now!