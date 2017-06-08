Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott on Set of His Latest Music Video

Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Travis Scott have been spending a ton of time together lately!

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted leaving the set of the 25-year-old rapper’s latest music video on a rainy Wednesday (June 7) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

She wore a trendy oversized belt on top of her grey t-shirt dress, along with white sneakers and an elegant watch.

While her sister Kendall Jenner has been busy bringing back the fanny pack, Kylie opted for a backpack purse for her latest outing.

Earlier in the day, Kylie and Travis were seen leaving The Miami Beach Edition hotel, and they stepped out for out for dinner together the night before.

The duo were first spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April.

ICYMI, Kylie just announced that she’s about to launch a new collection, dedicated entirely to camouflage.