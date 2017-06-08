Thu, 08 June 2017 at 2:42 am
Lady Gaga Casually Rolls Up to 'Star is Born' Set in Lamborghini
Lady Gaga always rides in style.
The 31-year-old entertainer was spotted casually rolling up to the set of A Star is Born in a black Lamborghini on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) in Silver Lake, Calif.
Gaga is rocking red hair lately for the role, in which she stars opposite Bradley Cooper.
They were photographed filming a scene together earlier in the week.
Mark your calendars now – A Star is Born is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.
