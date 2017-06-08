Lady Gaga Casually Rolls Up to 'Star is Born' Set in Lamborghini

Lady Gaga always rides in style.

The 31-year-old entertainer was spotted casually rolling up to the set of A Star is Born in a black Lamborghini on Wednesday afternoon (June 7) in Silver Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Gaga is rocking red hair lately for the role, in which she stars opposite Bradley Cooper.

They were photographed filming a scene together earlier in the week.

Mark your calendars now – A Star is Born is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.