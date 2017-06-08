Lea Michele on If She'd Collaborate with Ryan Murphy Again: 'Oh My God! Of Course!'

Top Stories
Thu, 08 June 2017 at 9:30 am

Lea Michele is looking so chic on the red carpet!

The 30-year-old actress was in attendance at the 2017 CTV Upfront presentation on Wednesday (June 7) in Toronto, Canada. Lea will be starring in ABC’s new show The Mayor.

Lea was recently asked about her first TV show without frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy, and if she would ever star on one of his shows again in the future.

“Oh my god! Of course! But I’m really excited I’m going to be on a new show, and I love my boys on the show,” she told ET. “I’ve been working with girls the past couple of years, but I love my Scream Queens, and I obviously love Ryan Murphy. So I will come back whenever he will have me.”

Lea and Ryan worked on Glee and Scream Queens together.
