Lorde Announces 2017 Tour to Support 'Melodrama'
Lorde is gearing up to hit the road!
The 20-year-old singer just announced some 2017 tour dates for Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.
This of course is in support of her upcoming album Melodrama, which drops on June 16.
Khalid will be the supporting guest on the tour, kicking off on September 26 in Manchester, England.
“it’s starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA — let’s dance 🍒,” she tweeted.
Lorde – Melodrama Tour 2017
Lorde – Melodrama Tour 2017
09-26 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo
09-27 London, England – Alexandra Palace
09-30 Brighton, England – Brighton Centre
10-01 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy
10-02 Glasgow, Scotland – 02 Academy
10-04 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013
10-05 Paris, France – Zenith
10-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
10-08 Lyon, France – Transbordeur
10-09 Barcelona, Spain – Saint Jordi Club
10-11 Munich, Germany – Zenith
10-12 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
10-14 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
10-15 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrome
10-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
10-18 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
10-19 Trondheim, Norway – UKA 17 Festival
11-07 Dunedin, New Zealand – Town Hall
11-08 Christchurch, New Zealand – Isaac Theatre Royal
11-11 Wellington, New Zealand – Michael Fowler Centre
11-12 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station
11-14 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station
11-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station
11-18 Perth, Australia – Kings Park
11-21 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11-23 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
11-25 Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival
11-26 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl