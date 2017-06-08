Lorde Announces 2017 Tour to Support 'Melodrama'

Lorde is gearing up to hit the road!

The 20-year-old singer just announced some 2017 tour dates for Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.

This of course is in support of her upcoming album Melodrama, which drops on June 16.

Khalid will be the supporting guest on the tour, kicking off on September 26 in Manchester, England.

“it’s starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA — let’s dance 🍒,” she tweeted.

Click inside to see the complete list of Lorde 2017 tour dates…

Lorde – Melodrama Tour 2017

09-26 Manchester, England – 02 Apollo

09-27 London, England – Alexandra Palace

09-30 Brighton, England – Brighton Centre

10-01 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy

10-02 Glasgow, Scotland – 02 Academy

10-04 Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

10-05 Paris, France – Zenith

10-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

10-08 Lyon, France – Transbordeur

10-09 Barcelona, Spain – Saint Jordi Club

10-11 Munich, Germany – Zenith

10-12 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

10-14 Cologne, Germany – Palladium

10-15 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrome

10-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

10-18 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

10-19 Trondheim, Norway – UKA 17 Festival

11-07 Dunedin, New Zealand – Town Hall

11-08 Christchurch, New Zealand – Isaac Theatre Royal

11-11 Wellington, New Zealand – Michael Fowler Centre

11-12 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station

11-14 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station

11-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Power Station

11-18 Perth, Australia – Kings Park

11-21 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House Forecourt

11-23 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

11-25 Canberra, Australia – Spilt Milk Festival

11-26 Melbourne, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl