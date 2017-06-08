Margot Robbie Steps Out for Sushi in Polka Dot Summer Dress

Margot Robbie is enjoying the California sunshine this week.

The 26-year-old Suicide Squad actress was all smiles during her lunch meeting with her talent agent at Sushi Sasabune on Wednesday (June 7) in Beverly Hills.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

She wore a navy blue polka dot dress with white sneakers, completing her look with a half-up bun.

Last week, Margot was spotted showing off more of her flawless style after touching down at LAX Airport.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the matching pineapple-print outfits Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley wore during their recent Hawaiian vacay.

Margot will star on the big screen again in two movies due out later this year, Goodbye Christopher Robin and Terminal.