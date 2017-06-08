Melissa McCarthy to Play 'Margie Claus' in New Movie Musical!

Melissa McCarthy is set to star in an upcoming holiday movie musical titled Margie Claus!

The Oscar-nominated actress will team up with husband Ben Falcone, who will direct the film and co-produce it with Melissa.

The power couple is co-writing the film with Damon Jones.

Margie Claus is “set in motion when Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve. His sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time in decades to rescue Santa and save Christmas,” according to THR.

The film will hit theaters on November 15, 2019.