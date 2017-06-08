Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:50 pm

Michelle Obama Says Barack Wore the Same Tux for 8 Years!

Here’s something you probably never realized about former President Barack Obama – he wore the same tuxedo for all of his appearances during his eight years in office!

Michelle Obama opened up about her husband’s simple outfit choice while talking about the pressure for her to wear different things during every appearance.

“That’s the unfair thing,” Michelle said said at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this week (via Us Weekly). “No matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace,” she said. “They didn’t comment [on] that for eight years, he wore that same tux, same shoes.”

“He was proud of it too,” Michelle added. “He was like, ‘Mm! I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mmm — how long did it take you?’”

Click through the gallery to see photos of Barack Obama in his tux…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

