Michelle Obama Says Barack Wore the Same Tux for 8 Years!

Here’s something you probably never realized about former President Barack Obama – he wore the same tuxedo for all of his appearances during his eight years in office!

Michelle Obama opened up about her husband’s simple outfit choice while talking about the pressure for her to wear different things during every appearance.

“That’s the unfair thing,” Michelle said said at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this week (via Us Weekly). “No matter what we do, he puts on that same tux.”

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace,” she said. “They didn’t comment [on] that for eight years, he wore that same tux, same shoes.”

“He was proud of it too,” Michelle added. “He was like, ‘Mm! I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mmm — how long did it take you?’”

