Mike Fisher & Wife Carrie Underwood Are Such a Cute Couple!

You may not know, but Carrie Underwood is the wife of Mike Fisher, Centerman and Captain of the Nashville Predators who are competing in the Stanley Cup Championship game tonight vs the Pittsburgh Penguins!

Carrie has been supporting her hubby through every game of the Stanley Cup finals, writing some very cute messages!

“I love this man more than words can express. I am beyond proud of him…he is an amazing man of God. He loves his family, his friends and his job. He deserves nothing but he best in this world, because he gives nothing but his best to it! I am amazed every single day at the kind of human he is! I love you, baby! #ProudWife #Blessed #MikeFisher #GoPreds #StanleyCup,” Carrie wrote on her Instagram during his run to win the Stanley Cup with his team.

Carrie and Mike got married back on July 10, 2010 and she’s been so supportive of his hockey career, while Mike has often walked red carpets with Carrie at country music events!

Check out a video of Carrie cheering for Mike at the Stanley Cup finals below…