Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 1:26 pm

Naomi Watts Gives Into Her Desires in 'Gypsy' Trailer - Watch Now!

Naomi Watts is starring in the sexy and sultry first trailer for her new Netflix series Gypsy.

The series profiles Jean Halloway (Watts), a well-to-do Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life and bustling therapy practice. Over the course of 10 episodes, she begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people closely connected to the patient’s that walk through her door every day. As the borders of her professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds for her and those around her.

Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Poorna Jagannathan, and Karl Glusman also star in the show, debuting on June 30. Watch the trailer below…
