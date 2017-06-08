Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 7:35 pm

Owen Wilson Says His Kids Are Turning into Little Comedians - Watch!

Owen Wilson is opening up about his kids’ potential careers in comedy!

The 48-year-old actor stopped by The Ellen Show to promote his upcoming movie Cars 3 on Thursday (June 8).

During his appearance, Owen talked about his two sons – Ford, 6, and Finn, 3 – and said that they’re both turning into funny, little guys!

“Anything Ford says is just the funniest thing ever,” Owen said. “And I can make a joke and it’s, like, crickets. It’s like nothing from those guys.”

“Sometimes it feels like I’m already seeing how they’re gonna be as teenagers,” Owen said. “Where they’re gonna be ganging up on me.”

Watch the clip below!


Owen Wilson Shares Details on His Adorable Sons – The Ellen Show
owen wilson opens up about his kids on the ellen show01
owen wilson opens up about his kids on the ellen show02
owen wilson opens up about his kids on the ellen show03

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
