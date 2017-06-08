Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ben McKenzie &amp; Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 8:45 am

Phil Collins Hospitalized for 'Severe Gash' on His Head

Phil Collins Hospitalized for 'Severe Gash' on His Head

Phil Collins has been hospitalized for a “severe gash on his head” in London, England.

A statement was made on the 66-year-old singer’s Facebook page explaining what happened.

“He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well,” the statement read.

Phil was forced to cancel two performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London this week due to his injury.

Read the entire statement below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Phil Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop