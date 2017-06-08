Phil Collins Hospitalized for 'Severe Gash' on His Head

Phil Collins has been hospitalized for a “severe gash on his head” in London, England.

A statement was made on the 66-year-old singer’s Facebook page explaining what happened.

“He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well,” the statement read.

Phil was forced to cancel two performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London this week due to his injury.

