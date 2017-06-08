Top Stories
Prince Harry Meets With Invictus Games Hopefuls in Sydney

Prince Harry is all smiles while chatting with swimmers on Thursday (June 8) at the Aquatic Center at the Olympic Park Sports Center in Sydney, Australia.

The 32-year-old prince met with the members of the Australian Invictus swimming squad as they prepare for the Invictus Games set to take place in Sydney in October 2018.

The athletes trying out to compete in the games are men and women who served their country in the Defense Forces and have suffered injuries or illnesses.

The day before, Prince Harry was greeted in rainy Australia with some tea!

Photos: Getty
