CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:05 am

Reese Witherspoon: It's Hard Being an Actress Over 25

Reese Witherspoon looks ready for summer on the cover of Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine.

Here’s what the 41-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman: “My God, can somebody just give this woman an Emmy? I mean, please.”

On trying to get Gone Girl made in Hollywood: “Every studio passed [on Gone Girl] except for one. Honestly? I don’t think they even read it.”

On Hollywood being tough for women over 25: “It’s hard to be a female director, or a female writer, or an actress over 25. I think the dawn of streaming and the way that people are watching content now has been a great benefit because maybe women are too busy to go all the way to the theater, but they still want to see a diverse array of women on screen. I’ve been hearing for 27 years that women don’t show up to see women in movies, and I know empirically that is not true.”

For more from Reese, visit Net-a-Porter.com.
