Reese Witherspoon Reflects on Facing Sexism in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon is sharing her thoughts on sexism on TV and in films.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress recently opened up about one of her own personal experiences with the widespread problem.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

“I started a production company five years ago because I was looking at maybe the worst script I’ve ever read in my entire life and it had two parts for women,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I called my agents and said, ‘This is such a terrible script.’ They said, ‘Well, seven women want it so … you’re the only one who’s not vying for the part.’ I thought, ‘God, if this is what we’ve come to, I have to get busy.’ Because you can either complain about a problem or you can be part of the solution.”

“Thanks @hollywoodreporter,” she added on Instagram. “Such an important chat about producing TV, finding smart roles for women and the importance of female storytelling! #WonderWomen ⚡️#JessicaLange @chrissymetz #NicoleKidman @elisabethmossofficial @Oprah ✨.”

ICYMI, check out Reese‘s famous friends (and her lookalike daughter Ava) supporting her fashion launch earlier this week.

Pictured: Reese leaving her office on Wednesday (June 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.