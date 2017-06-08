Romee Strijd Looks So Happy with Boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd holds hands with her boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen while going for a stroll on Thursday (June 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old supermodel and Victoria’s Secret angel looks to be so happy with her beau!

Romee is going to be featured alongside other angels in the new video for Justin Bieber and David Guetta‘s upcoming song “2U.”

“After all the exciting comments, I really wanted to REPOST but this time with SOUND! 💥 So here a little tease of the video we @victoriassecret did for @justinbieber & @davidguetta’s new song #2U 💕,” she captioned the below clip on Instagram.

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

