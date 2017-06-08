Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 10:21 pm

Romee Strijd Looks So Happy with Boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd Looks So Happy with Boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd holds hands with her boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen while going for a stroll on Thursday (June 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old supermodel and Victoria’s Secret angel looks to be so happy with her beau!

Romee is going to be featured alongside other angels in the new video for Justin Bieber and David Guetta‘s upcoming song “2U.”

“After all the exciting comments, I really wanted to REPOST but this time with SOUND! 💥 So here a little tease of the video we @victoriassecret did for @justinbieber & @davidguetta’s new song #2U 💕,” she captioned the below clip on Instagram.

Photos: BackGrid USA
