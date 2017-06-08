Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby Boy Caiden Zane!

Ryan Lochte and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid are parents to a newborn baby boy!

The 32-year-old Olympic swimmer and his 25-year-old love welcomed the baby at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, he announced on Twitter. “Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 am when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. can’t stop crying from tears of joy,” Ryan tweeted.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Lochte

Ryan and Kayla began dating last year, and announced their pregnancy in a cute post back in December.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We can’t wait to see the baby’s first photo!