Salma Hayek Says Political Climate In This Country Is Like Dark Comedy

Salma Hayek has some thoughts about our current political climate…

“The country has never been so politically divided,” the 50-year-old actress expressed at The Cinema Society’s premiere of her latest film Beatriz at Dinner (via PageSix). “It’s become a little bit of a comedy. Sometimes a comedy of errors, most of the time a dark comedy, the political climate in this country.”

“It’s my hope that we have a deeper understanding and willingness to have a conversation between different ideologies, and a stronger understanding of the things that bind us together,” Salma concluded.

Pictured: Salma joining co-stars John Lithgow, Connie Britton and director Miguel Arteta at their BUILD Series panel for Beatriz at Dinner on Wednesday (June 7) before making their way to TimesTalks: The Allegory Of Beatriz At Dinner at New School’s Tischman Auditorium.



