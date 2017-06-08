Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:56 am

Salma Hayek Says Political Climate In This Country Is Like Dark Comedy

Salma Hayek Says Political Climate In This Country Is Like Dark Comedy

Salma Hayek has some thoughts about our current political climate…

“The country has never been so politically divided,” the 50-year-old actress expressed at The Cinema Society’s premiere of her latest film Beatriz at Dinner (via PageSix). “It’s become a little bit of a comedy. Sometimes a comedy of errors, most of the time a dark comedy, the political climate in this country.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

“It’s my hope that we have a deeper understanding and willingness to have a conversation between different ideologies, and a stronger understanding of the things that bind us together,” Salma concluded.

Pictured: Salma joining co-stars John Lithgow, Connie Britton and director Miguel Arteta at their BUILD Series panel for Beatriz at Dinner on Wednesday (June 7) before making their way to TimesTalks: The Allegory Of Beatriz At Dinner at New School’s Tischman Auditorium.


How I wish you were here. #prince Como me gustaría que estuvieras aqui. 📸: @afshineee

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

FYI: Salma is wearing a Bella Freud t-shirt at TimesTalks.
Just Jared on Facebook
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 01
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 02
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 03
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 04
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 05
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 06
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 07
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 08
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 09
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 10
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 11
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 12
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 13
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 14
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 15
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 16
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 17
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 18
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 19
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 20
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 21
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 22
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 23
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 24
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 25
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 26
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 27
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 28
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 29
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 30
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 31
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 32
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 33
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 34
salma hayek says political climate in this country is like dark comedy 35

Credit: Jamie McCarthy, Jammi York / BUILD Series; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Connie Britton, John Lithgow, Miguel Arteta, Salma Hayek, Salma Hayek Pinault

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop