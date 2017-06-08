Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 12:45 pm

Samira Wiley Reflects on 'Orange is the New Black' Season Five Without Poussey

Samira Wiley Reflects on 'Orange is the New Black' Season Five Without Poussey

Spoilers if you haven’t watched the last season of Orange is the New Black ahead!

Last season, Samira Wiley‘s character was killed off of the show in a prison riot. Now, Samira is reflecting on the show’s fifth season without her character.

“I’m looking forward to watching the season and have no idea what is happening,” Samira told USA Today, adding she’s “honored that Poussey was such a huge influence on the show, and (she) has such a big resonance with people who are watching it. I think it will probably be a little weird, but I think it will also feel good to see that she doesn’t just go away, that hopefully, people will be talking about her for a long time in the show. And in the world, too.”

The new season of Orange is the New Black is set to debut on Netflix tomorrow.
