Selena Gomez Shares Why She Wore a Hospital Bracelet in 'Bad Liar' Cover Art

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 6:06 pm

Selena Gomez turns heads in a pretty black dress as she arrives at an office building on Thursday afternoon (June 8) in Hollywood.

After her meeting, the 24-year-old singer was spotted wearing a white top and gray trousers as she left the building with her posse.

During an interview with MTV earlier this week, Selena opened up about why she decided to wear the hospital “Fall Risk” bracelet and bandage on her arm in the cover art for her new single “Bad Liar.”

Before shooting the cover, Selena had recently left the hospital after recovering from a Lupus treatment and the photographer Petra Collins encouraged her to keep the bracelet on to own the vulnerable look.

“It was a very real moment,” Selena said. “She thought it was beautiful … It was just exactly where I was emotionally.”

Selena went on to say that the image fits well with the song.

“It kind of symbolizes what the song is and where I am personally,” Selena said.

