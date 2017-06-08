Sofia Boutella Says Her 'Mummy' Is The Ultimate Feminist

Sofia Boutella is opening about playing the title role in her anticipated film, The Mummy!

“Why aren’t monsters being played by women? If you piss off a woman she’s far more brutal than a man. How come they didn’t think about that before?,” the 35-year-old actress recently expressed (via LA Times).

“Ahmanet is the ultimate feminist, I think,” Sofia added. “What happened to her is something that’s always existed and, weirdly, still does, being prevented from ever becoming pharaoh because her father has a child and the child is a boy. She’s not OK with that. She doesn’t victimize herself. And the movie also does not victimize her. I feel lucky to be part of this film.”

Pictured: Sofia joining her co-stars Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and director Alex Kurtzman promoting The Mummy at their BUILD Series panel before Sofia made her way to Saks Fifth Avenue for The Mummy window reveal on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.

