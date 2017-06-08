Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 2:41 pm

Sofia Boutella Says Her 'Mummy' Is The Ultimate Feminist

Sofia Boutella Says Her 'Mummy' Is The Ultimate Feminist

Sofia Boutella is opening about playing the title role in her anticipated film, The Mummy!

“Why aren’t monsters being played by women? If you piss off a woman she’s far more brutal than a man. How come they didn’t think about that before?,” the 35-year-old actress recently expressed (via LA Times).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Boutella

“Ahmanet is the ultimate feminist, I think,” Sofia added. “What happened to her is something that’s always existed and, weirdly, still does, being prevented from ever becoming pharaoh because her father has a child and the child is a boy. She’s not OK with that. She doesn’t victimize herself. And the movie also does not victimize her. I feel lucky to be part of this film.”

Pictured: Sofia joining her co-stars Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and director Alex Kurtzman promoting The Mummy at their BUILD Series panel before Sofia made her way to Saks Fifth Avenue for The Mummy window reveal on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.


FYI: Sofia is wearing a Rodarte dress at the window event.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 01
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 02
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 03
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 04
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 05
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 06
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 07
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 08
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 09
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 10
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 11
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 12
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 13
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 14
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 15
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 16
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 17
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 18
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 19
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 20
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 21
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 22
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 23
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 24
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 25
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 26
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 27
sofia boutella says her mummy is the ultimate feminist 28

Credit: Nancy Rivera; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Courtney B. Vance, Jake Johnson, Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop