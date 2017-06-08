Top Stories
Taylor Swift to Release Full Catalog on All Streaming Services!

Taylor Swift to Release Full Catalog on All Streaming Services!

Taylor Swift just hit a major milestone so she is celebrating tonight by doing something special for fans!

The 27-year-old singer will be releasing her entire back catalog on all streaming services tonight (June 8) at midnight.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” her official fan account tweeted.

Two years ago, Taylor wrote an open letter to Apple Music about why she doesn’t support streaming, but the company swiftly changed their policy and she forged a partnership with them.

Something to note is that Katy Perry‘s new album Witness will also be dropping on streaming services at midnight!

Katy once again opened up about her feud with Taylor and says the superstar tried to “assassinate her character” with the song “Bad Blood.”
