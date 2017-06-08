'This Is Us' Cast Reveal That Season 2 Will Include 'Huge Piece Of The Puzzle' About Jack's Death!

We may be a while away from the second season of This Is Us, but you’ll be at least pleased to know that more details of Jack’s death will indeed be revealed when the show returns.

While attending the FYC screening and panel discussion for This Is Us on Wednesday (June 7) in Hollywood, creator Dan Fogelman admitted that the fall premiere will address more of the how-did-Jack-die mystery, which was left unknown at the end of season one.

“The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle,” Dan said during the panel (via EW). “[Jack's death will be answered] over the course of the season. That’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked.”

Joining Dan at the panel was stars of the show Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Gerald McRaney, Ron Cephas Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson.