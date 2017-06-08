Top Stories
Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:32 pm

Tilda Swinton Is the Queen of Hearts at 'Okja' NYC Premiere

Tilda Swinton and Lily Collins make their appearances on the red carpet at the Okja premiere on Thursday (June 8) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The ladies were joined by co-stars Paul Dano (with partner Zoe Kazan), Steven Yeun, An Seo Huyn, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, and more.

Also in attendance were T.J. Miller and wife Kate Gorney, and Tilda‘s partner Sandro Kopp, who was a co-producer on the film.

Tilda wore a dress with a red heart on it and her shoes had straps shaped like hearts!

FYI: Tilda is wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Lily is wearing a Valentino dress and Harry Winston jewelry. Paul is wearing a Burberry suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

30+ pictures of the cast of Okja at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
