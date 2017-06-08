Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Go Shirtless in Ibiza!

Tom and Bill Kaulitz put their bodies on display while going shirtless at the beach on Thursday (June 8) in Ibiza, Spain.

The 27-year-old twin brothers and Tokio Hotel bandmates put their tattoos on display while soaking up the sun in the destination town.

Tokio Hotel, a German rock band, released their sixth studio album Dream Machine back in March. Go to the band’s Instagram page now to see some of the personal photos they shared from their vacation.