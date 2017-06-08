Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 6:13 pm

Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Go Shirtless in Ibiza!

Tom and Bill Kaulitz put their bodies on display while going shirtless at the beach on Thursday (June 8) in Ibiza, Spain.

The 27-year-old twin brothers and Tokio Hotel bandmates put their tattoos on display while soaking up the sun in the destination town.

Tokio Hotel, a German rock band, released their sixth studio album Dream Machine back in March. Go to the band’s Instagram page now to see some of the personal photos they shared from their vacation.
