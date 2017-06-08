Tony Awards 2017 Performers Revealed - 9 Broadway Shows to Be Highlighted!

The 2017 Tony Awards are set to take place this weekend, and we now know the full list of Broadway musicals set to be featured during the show!

In addition to the shows set to perform, CBS also announced that two winners from last year, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. will also take the stage.

READ HERE: Full List of Tony Award Nominations Revealed!

The show will be hosted by Kevin Spacey live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 11. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned!

Click inside to read the full list of shows performing at the Tonys…

TONY PERFORMERS

“Bandstand”

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Falsettos”

“Groundhog Day The Musical”

“Hello, Dolly!”

“Miss Saigon”

“Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812”

“War Paint”

Additional performances by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and the Radio City Rockettes.