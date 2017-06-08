Zhang Ziyi Joins 'Godzilla' Sequel!

Zhang Ziyi is set to join the cast of the upcoming film Godzilla: King of Monsters!

The sequel to 2014′s Godzilla is set for release on March 22, 2019. The movie will be followed up by the upcoming crossover flick Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020.

King of Monsters will also star Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Vera Farmiga. It’s set to take place several years after the previous film and Ziyi will play “a key figure in the covert, creature-cataloging Monarch organization,” according to THR.