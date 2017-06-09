10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Live Stream!

Katy Perry is currently live streaming her life until Monday while promoting her new album Witness and we learned a lot about her during the first few hours of the broadcast!

The 32-year-old singer is currently in a house in Los Angeles that has many cameras in every room and you can watch her every move.

Katy, whose dog Nugget is with her for the weekend, will be waking up each morning and talking to fans on the live stream. She also has a full schedule of events happening at the house each day and Friday's lineup includes Gordon Ramsay, Neil deGrasse-Tyson, and a female power dinner that has Sia and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins on the guest list.

Here are 10 things that we learned about Katy during the first night of the stream!

1. Katy lost her virginity at 17.

lost her virginity at 17. 2. Even though she had a hard time remembering her name, Katy finally figured out that her celebrity girl crush is Alicia Vikander !

finally figured out that her celebrity girl crush is ! 3. Katy likes to ride her bicycle to tour venues so she can explore each of the cities she's in. She hopes to visit a lot of local sites in each city on the upcoming Witness tour.

likes to ride her bicycle to tour venues so she can explore each of the cities she's in. She hopes to visit a lot of local sites in each city on the upcoming Witness tour. 4. While she loves Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as it shows the beginning of Disney, Katy says her favorite Disney movie is Fantasia.

says her favorite Disney movie is Fantasia. 5. Katy says that the rumor she is actually JonBenet Ramsey "was the craziest thing I've ever heard."

