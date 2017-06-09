Fri, 09 June 2017 at 11:55 am
Aaron Carter Will Play L.A. Pride Show, Has No Terrorism Fears
- Aaron Carter explains why it’s important for him to play his show at L.A. Pride this weekend – TMZ
- Christina Grimmie‘s posthumous album has been released – Just Jared Jr
- Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t have kind words for the Kardashians – Gossip Cop
- Is this just a coincidence in the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry? – Lainey Gossip
- Comey‘s testimony leads late night stars to dump on Trump‘s lies – TooFab
- Which Wonder Woman star wore it best? – MTV
- Emily Blunt and John Krasinski show off hot bodies during Italian getaway – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Posted to: Aaron Carter, Newsies
