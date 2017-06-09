Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:38 pm
Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Sings for His Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (Video)
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are still going strong as a couple and they’re spending a lot of time with each other’s kids!
In a cute video shared to Alex‘s Instagram Stories, his 12-year-old daughter Natasha belts out a song while Jennifer looks on with glee.
Jennifer, a former judge on American Idol, and the rest of the people in the room burst into applause when Tasha finishes the song. Watch the video below!
Make sure to tune in to Jennifer‘s new show World of Dance on Tuesday nights on NBC.
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Celebrity Babies, Jennifer Lopez, Natasha Rodriguez
