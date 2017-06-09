Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:38 pm

Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Sings for His Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (Video)

Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Sings for His Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (Video)

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are still going strong as a couple and they’re spending a lot of time with each other’s kids!

In a cute video shared to Alex‘s Instagram Stories, his 12-year-old daughter Natasha belts out a song while Jennifer looks on with glee.

Jennifer, a former judge on American Idol, and the rest of the people in the room burst into applause when Tasha finishes the song. Watch the video below!

Make sure to tune in to Jennifer‘s new show World of Dance on Tuesday nights on NBC.

A post shared by JLO 1 Like❤ (@jlocrewitalia) on

