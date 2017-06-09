Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years, Says She's Sober & Wants to Act Again

Amanda Bynes looks happy and healthy in her first interview in four years!

The 31-year-old former actress went through some troubled times and now she’s opening up to Diana Madison of The Lowdown for this new interview.

“I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school [at] FIDM,” Amanda said about what she’s been up to. “I love it. I’ve learned how to sew. I make patterns. I want to start a clothing line in the future so FIDM has been helping me with that. I hike, I go spinning, I feed the homeless and that’s been really interesting and fun.”

Amanda, who revealed that she is sober now, says that she wants to act again!

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again,” Amanda said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”