Top Stories
10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Bares Midriff with Sheer Top After Pregnancy Rumors

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Show!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 12:29 pm

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years, Says She's Sober & Wants to Act Again

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years, Says She's Sober & Wants to Act Again

Amanda Bynes looks happy and healthy in her first interview in four years!

The 31-year-old former actress went through some troubled times and now she’s opening up to Diana Madison of The Lowdown for this new interview.

“I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school [at] FIDM,” Amanda said about what she’s been up to. “I love it. I’ve learned how to sew. I make patterns. I want to start a clothing line in the future so FIDM has been helping me with that. I hike, I go spinning, I feed the homeless and that’s been really interesting and fun.”

Amanda, who revealed that she is sober now, says that she wants to act again!

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again,” Amanda said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Amanda Bynes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop