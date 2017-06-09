Amanda Bynes Was Serious About Those NSFW Drake Tweets

Amanda Bynes is speaking out about those tweets she wrote about Drake several years ago, in which she asked him to murder her vagina.

The 31-year-old former actress just gave her first interview in four years and she confirms she was being serious about what she said, though she was on drugs at the time.

"I actually wasn't being insincere. I was like saying, 'Murder my vagina.' I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying, 'Let's do it, man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious," Amanda said during The Lowdown with Diana Madison.

"He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F--k me, Drake!'" she added.

Amanda also revealed that she stole Blac Chyna's look back in the day and it was never the other way around, as some people claimed.