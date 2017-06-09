Amy Schumer Is Dating 'New Dude' Following Breakup With Ben Hanisch!

Amy Schumer has apparently moved on from her ex Ben Hanisch – she’s “dating this new dude”!

The 35-year-old comedian opened up about her past relationship on Thursday evening (June 8) during a stand-up routine at the 2017 Hilarity For Charity Variety Show held at Webster Hall.

“I went through a breakup about a month ago. We [dated for] a year-and-a-half, you know, it’s not that bad,” Amy told the audience (via AOL). “We went out with a couple that had been together for a long time. We were trying to rush the intimacy, like I was trying to impress the girl. I was like, ‘Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!’ And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, ‘Are we doin’ this?’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, we’re not opening fire! Don’t tell me any of the disgusting sh-t I’ve done!’”

“I wanted male confidence, like, I noticed this thing,” Amy continued. “He had — and I think most men here — you have this mirror face. It’s a face that men only make when they look in the mirror, and they don’t make it in their real life. [...] It’s like a normal guy, kinda nice, and then they look in the mirror, and they become a superhero and James Dean.”

“I’m dating this new dude,” Amy concluded. “He’s awesome. He’s like Stephen Hawking… sexually.”



Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller, SNL‘s Colin Jost, Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant, Sarah Rafferty and Jim Gaffigan were also in attendance at the event raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.