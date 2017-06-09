Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download &amp; Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 10:47 am

Amy Schumer Is Dating 'New Dude' Following Breakup With Ben Hanisch!

Amy Schumer Is Dating 'New Dude' Following Breakup With Ben Hanisch!

Amy Schumer has apparently moved on from her ex Ben Hanisch – she’s “dating this new dude”!

The 35-year-old comedian opened up about her past relationship on Thursday evening (June 8) during a stand-up routine at the 2017 Hilarity For Charity Variety Show held at Webster Hall.

“I went through a breakup about a month ago. We [dated for] a year-and-a-half, you know, it’s not that bad,” Amy told the audience (via AOL). “We went out with a couple that had been together for a long time. We were trying to rush the intimacy, like I was trying to impress the girl. I was like, ‘Well, he woke me up this morning with a fart!’ And he just slowly turned to me and he goes, ‘Are we doin’ this?’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, we’re not opening fire! Don’t tell me any of the disgusting sh-t I’ve done!’”

“I wanted male confidence, like, I noticed this thing,” Amy continued. “He had — and I think most men here — you have this mirror face. It’s a face that men only make when they look in the mirror, and they don’t make it in their real life. [...] It’s like a normal guy, kinda nice, and then they look in the mirror, and they become a superhero and James Dean.”

“I’m dating this new dude,” Amy concluded. “He’s awesome. He’s like Stephen Hawking… sexually.”

Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller, SNL‘s Colin Jost, Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant, Sarah Rafferty and Jim Gaffigan were also in attendance at the event raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.
Just Jared on Facebook
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 01
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 02
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 03
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 04
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 05
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 06
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 07
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 08
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 09
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 10
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 11
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 12
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 13
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 14
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 15
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 16
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 17
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 18
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 19
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 20
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 21
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 22
amy schumer is dating new dude following breakup with ben hanisch 23

Credit: Robin Marchant; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aidy Bryant, Amy Schumer, Colin Jost, jim gaffigan, Lauren Miller, Paul Rudd, Sarah Rafferty, Seth Rogen, Vanessa Bayer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop