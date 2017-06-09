Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Kiss on Blue Carpet at Dodgers Gala

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden shared a smooch at the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star and her boyfriend, 29, coupled up for the charity event held at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (June 8) in Los Angeles.

Ariel looked gorgeous in a strapless gold and black metallic mini dress and high heels, letting her red locks flow freely around her shoulders.

She recently spilled on the duo’s relationship and living situation.

