Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:04 pm

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Kiss on Blue Carpet at Dodgers Gala

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Kiss on Blue Carpet at Dodgers Gala

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden shared a smooch at the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star and her boyfriend, 29, coupled up for the charity event held at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (June 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out our exclusive pics of Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden at Sterling Beaumon‘s 22nd birthday

Ariel looked gorgeous in a strapless gold and black metallic mini dress and high heels, letting her red locks flow freely around her shoulders.

She recently spilled on the duo’s relationship and living situation.

ICYMI, check out how Ariel slammed her mom for criticizing her revealing outfits in the press.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

