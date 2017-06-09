Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 7:47 pm

Bella Hadid Goes Braless for Oh-So-Chic Parisian Lunch Date

Bella Hadid Goes Braless for Oh-So-Chic Parisian Lunch Date

Bella Hadid has been setting the fashion bar pretty high lately.

The 20-year-old model couldn’t have looked more outdoor Paris cafe-chic while grabbing a bite to eat with her friend on Friday (June 9) at L’Avenue in France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella ditched her bra and opted for a skintight black turtleneck, white skirt, and strappy heels adorned with colorful designs. She completed her look with a brown snakeskin bag, rectangular shades, and hoop earrings.

“PARIS!! My @Nike Cortez launch tomorrow at the Nike Store Forum Des Halles!” Bella shared on Instagram that same day. “See you there 👟👟👟🤝🤝🤝.”

Her BFF Kendall Jenner also recently went bralass behind a sheer top and see-through pants.

On Thursday, Bella was seen heading to her flight in New York City, sporting head-to-toe white, a red beanie with her initial on it, a matching bag, and Nike sneakers.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 01
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 02
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 03
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 04
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 05
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 06
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 07
bella hadid goes braless for chic parisian lunch date 08

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop