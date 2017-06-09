Bella Hadid Goes Braless for Oh-So-Chic Parisian Lunch Date

Bella Hadid has been setting the fashion bar pretty high lately.

The 20-year-old model couldn’t have looked more outdoor Paris cafe-chic while grabbing a bite to eat with her friend on Friday (June 9) at L’Avenue in France.

Bella ditched her bra and opted for a skintight black turtleneck, white skirt, and strappy heels adorned with colorful designs. She completed her look with a brown snakeskin bag, rectangular shades, and hoop earrings.

“PARIS!! My @Nike Cortez launch tomorrow at the Nike Store Forum Des Halles!” Bella shared on Instagram that same day. “See you there 👟👟👟🤝🤝🤝.”

Her BFF Kendall Jenner also recently went bralass behind a sheer top and see-through pants.

On Thursday, Bella was seen heading to her flight in New York City, sporting head-to-toe white, a red beanie with her initial on it, a matching bag, and Nike sneakers.