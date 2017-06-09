Bill Maher Apologizes On-Air For Use of N-Word: 'I Did A Bad Thing'

Bill Maher is offering an on-air apology for using the N-word during an episode of his show last week.

The 61-year-old comedian previously issued a statement apologizing for his actions during the interview with Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

During his show on Friday (June 9), he offered a second apology.

“I did a bad thing. For black folks, that word, I don’t care who you are, it’s caused pain. It doesn’t matter that it was not said in malice, it caused pain and that’s why I apologized. I’m not that big of an asshole,” Bill said.

He added, “We’re all evolving. It was wrong and I own up to that. It happened, and it was wrong. People make mistakes, we’re all sinners. I’m just a product of the country, but I don’t want to pretend that this is more of a race thing than a comedian thing. We are trained to get a laugh. This is not the first time I’ve gotten in trouble, because that’s what comedians are somehow wired to do. Sometimes we transgress a sensitivity point.”