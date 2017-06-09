Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 9:52 pm

'Black Panther' Debuts First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

'Black Panther' Debuts First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming flick Black Panther has finally been revealed!

The trailer comes just one day after the plot synopsis of the film was unveiled and fans were given a first look at star Chadwick Boseman in costume.

In the teaser video, things get explosive for Chadwick‘s character as he rules over his nation state of Wakanda.

The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2018.

Watch the entire trailer below…
