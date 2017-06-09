Charlie Puth 'Attention (Acoustic)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth just dropped the acoustic version of his hit track “Attention,” and we can’t stop listening!

The 25-year-old singer visited Alex Mansuroglu and Andrea Zara at the KISS FM UK studio on Friday (June 9) in London, England.

That same day, Charlie took to Twitter to reveal the beautiful, stripped-down version of his latest song.

Charlie will be performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

“Hello I haven’t slept in days and I think I’m starting to become a crazy person………..HI LONDON!!!!” he shared on Instagram.

