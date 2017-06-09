Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 3:18 pm

Charlie Puth 'Attention (Acoustic)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth 'Attention (Acoustic)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth just dropped the acoustic version of his hit track Attention,” and we can’t stop listening!

The 25-year-old singer visited Alex Mansuroglu and Andrea Zara at the KISS FM UK studio on Friday (June 9) in London, England.

MUSIC VIDEO: Watch Charlie Puth kiss a super hot girl in the “Attention” music video

That same day, Charlie took to Twitter to reveal the beautiful, stripped-down version of his latest song.

Charlie will be performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

“Hello I haven’t slept in days and I think I’m starting to become a crazy person………..HI LONDON!!!!” he shared on Instagram.

Listen below! “Attention (Acoustic)” is also available on Spotify and iTunes.


Charlie Puth – Attention (Acoustic) [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Attention (Acoustic)”…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 01
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 02
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 03
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 04
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 05
charlie puth attention acoustic stream lyrics download listen now 06

Credit: Neil P. Mockford; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Puth, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop