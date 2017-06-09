Charlize Theron Shoots Hoops with a Soccer Ball on ‘Kimmel’

Charlize Theron looks like she's having a blast while playing basketball with a soccer ball on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (June 8) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress is not on the show's guest lineup this week, so her appearance could possibly be a surprise skit featured on Jimmy's special Game Night episode tonight before the NBA Finals game.

Charlize is getting ready for the release of her upcoming action movie Atomic Blonde, which will hit theaters on July 28.

FYI: Charlize is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.