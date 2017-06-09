Chris Brown: 'Welcome To My Life' feat. Cal Scruby - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

To celebrate the release of his autobiographical documentary Welcome to My Life, Chris Brown has just dropped film’s title track, also called “Welcome to My Life,” featuring Cal Scruby.

The 28-year-old entertainer ponders on some important life questions on the track: “Have you been there?/ Have you seen it all?/ Have you done this once before?/ Did they tell you, you’ll love this life and all these lights?/ Now you’re lying on the floor…”

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life hit select movie theaters nationwide last night (June 8) for a special one-night only event.

“Welcome To My Life” feat. Cal Scruby is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Chris Brown – Welcome To My Life (ft. Cal Scruby)

