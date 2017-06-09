Top Stories
Chris Brown: 'Welcome To My Life' feat. Cal Scruby - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

To celebrate the release of his autobiographical documentary Welcome to My Life, Chris Brown has just dropped film’s title track, also called “Welcome to My Life,” featuring Cal Scruby.

The 28-year-old entertainer ponders on some important life questions on the track: “Have you been there?/ Have you seen it all?/ Have you done this once before?/ Did they tell you, you’ll love this life and all these lights?/ Now you’re lying on the floor…”

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life hit select movie theaters nationwide last night (June 8) for a special one-night only event.

Welcome To My Life” feat. Cal Scruby is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Click inside to read the lyrics to Chris Brown’s new song “Welcome To My Life”…
